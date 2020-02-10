Sioux Falls woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping 1-year-old

A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she was found with a missing one-year-old at a Sioux Falls hotel.

Sioux Falls police say a babysitter was watching six children near the 1300 block of S. Majestic View Place. A relative, 29-year-old Wacinhin Rae Bear Stops, stopped at the residence and left after a while before coming back and leaving again.

Police say this is when the babysitter noticed one of the children was missing and called the one-year-old’s mom. The babysitter suspected Bear Stops left with the one-year-old, police say.

Bear Stops was located at a hotel in southwest Sioux Falls with the one-year-old. Police believe Bear Stops was under the influence and was arrested for second-degree kidnapping.

