Sioux Falls woman arrested for sexual contact with a minor, drugs

A 38-year-old Sioux Falls woman has been arrested for having sexual contact with a minor.

Sioux Falls police said Samantha Lynn Eberle was arrested early Saturday after a patrol officer noticed her vehicle near the North Drive area.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Eberle was found in the back seat of the vehicle with a 13-year-old boy. Police also found drug paraphernalia and sex toys in the backseat.

Eberle is being charged with possession of controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual contact with a child under 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor.