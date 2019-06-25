Sioux Falls woman assaults resident with broom

A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a man Monday evening.

Sioux Falls police arrested Shy Ann Kammerer, 21, from Sioux Falls after responding to a call on North Fiero Place. Police said a resident reported that he heard his car honking outside and when he came out to check he discovered Kammerer inside his car. Police said the resident does not know Kammerer.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said when the resident tried confronting Kammerer, she jumped onto different cars, took a two-by-four and hit the window of the resident's home and then struck him with a broom. After numerous struggles, the resident was able to pin Kammerer down until police arrived.

Kammerer was charged with for burglary, criminal entry of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, simple assault, and intentional damage to property. Police say she appeared to be under the influence of something during the time of the incident.