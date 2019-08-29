Sioux Falls woman charged with assault with umbrella, kidnapping

Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old woman has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Reanna Fayola Johnson, of Sioux Falls, saw her ex-girlfriend outside an apartment complex near Third Street and Highland Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Following an argument with the victim, Clemens said Johnson dragged the victim inside her apartment.

Inside, Clemens said Johnson threatened the victim with a knife and started waving it around. The victim was able to jar the knife loose.

Clemens said Johnson then grabbed an umbrella and started hitting the victim with it.

Neighbors heard the disturbance and called the police, Clemens said.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault-domestic and kidnapping.