Sioux Falls police said a woman was scammed out of almost $2,000 trying to buy a dog online.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the 19-year-old victim, from Sioux Falls, contacted a person selling a French Bulldog on KELOLAND Classifieds.

Clemens said the victim paid $1,950 to the seller, some of it in Walmart gift cards but the seller didn't follow throughout with providing the dog to the victim.