A 21-year-old Sioux Falls suffered first and second-degree burns after a woman threw hot water on him following a dispute.

Sioux Falls police said Mary Louise Brewer, 58, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault following the incident at a friend's apartment on 1300 block of South Cliff Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police also said the victim and Brewer know each other.