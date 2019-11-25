Sioux Falls woman reports being scammed out of $44,000

Police say a Sioux Falls woman was scammed out of $44,000 in cash and various gift cards last week.

Sioux Falls police said the 47-year-old victim received a phone on Nov. 21 from someone she thought was law enforcement. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the scammer demanded money for an 'arrest warrant' issued for the victim. Clemens said she withdrew nearly $17,000 and mailed it to New York.

The following day, Clemens said the scammers called back demanding more money. The victim sent $13,000 to an address in California.

The scammers called a third time, this time demanding gift cards. Clemens said the victim bought thousands of dollars' worth of Macy's and Sephora gift cards.

In total, Clemens said the victim lost nearly $44,000.