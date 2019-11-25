$200 million Sioux Steel redevelopment plan unveiled

Sioux Steel's downtown Sioux Falls campus may soon be home to a hotel, apartments, and a number of other pedestrian-friendly attractions.

The developer behind the project, Lloyd Companies, unveiled a nearly $200 million development plan Monday.

The plans included a "Canopy by Hilton" hotel and a 9-story mixed-use building and parking ramp surrounded by 100 apartment units. The 217-room "Canopy" hotel will include convention space, a restaurant, a ballroom that seats up to 500 people, and a bar overlooking the falls.

Sioux Steel announced its plan to move from the downtown location in 2018. It has been looking into redevelopment for the 7-acre campus ever since.

SiouxFalls.Business reports the plan's total cost is nearly $200 million.

In a press release, Lloyd Companies said it intends to request $21.5 million in tax increment financing from the city of Sioux Falls to support the proposed parking ramp in the first phase of development.