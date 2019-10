Construction at some big projects at the Lake Lorraine development in Sioux Falls is picking up.

Sioux Falls business insider Jodi Schwann stopped by KSFY News Tuesday to talk about some of the latest developments. She said the new 20,000 square foot Dave & Busters location is set to open by mid 2020.

Schwann also said GreatLIFE in Harrisburg is set to open Saturday.

