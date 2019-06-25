SiouxFalls.Business: businesses find success through sharing space

Several have joined together under one roof in various places throughout the growing community including at the 518 Marketplace.

A coffee shop, florist, home décor and take-and-bake meal business have created a mini marketplace that plans to add a bakery soon. There's a similar approach at Lava's Coffee and Café down the street, where a café has joined forces with a children's boutique and a photography studio. And of course Air Madness keeps getting bigger. The trampoline park has added laser madness laser tag as well as an athleisure boutique and an escape room unlike any you've seen. Conquer Escape Rooms uses Hollywood-style props and effects to immerse you in three escape rooms that feel like something straight out of a movie.

And keeping it in the neighborhood, just south of Sioux Falls nearly to Harrisburg is a growing pet business about to take luxury to a whole new level.

Paws Pet Resort on South Cliff Avenue opened last year and already has outgrown its building thanks to big demand for doggy daycare and boarding. So they are adding not just a new building but an indoor pool offering year-round dock diving, swimming lessons, and pool parties. That complements the outdoor pool which likely is getting plenty of use this week. The plan is to start construction on the new additions this fall and be open in February.

