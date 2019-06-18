SiouxFalls.Business: new businesses open in downtown Sioux Falls

The Spice and Tea Exchange opened late last week on Phillips Avenue next to M.B. Haskett and had a busy first weekend.

This is a national store being franchised locally by Tami and Vernon Brown and inside you'll find an array of teas and spices along with salts, sugars, and lots of fun gift items. There's also a tea bar serving hot or cold tea from among four dozen varieties.

Other new additions to downtown include the Jones421 building, where the marketplace of retailers is finally full thanks to newcomer Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, and OG greens, which is a locally owned restaurant offering create-your-own salads. Those stores and restaurants are all hoping for a little extra boost in business now that Levitt at the Falls has opened nearby.

And we're not done. In the next few weeks Agua Fresh, which has a location in the Empire Mall food court, will be expanding downtown and bringing its menu of smoothies, juices, and paninis to a first-floor space at 9th Street and Phillips Avenue inside the DocuTap and Frontier Bank building.

Are all the new businesses attracting more people who want to live downtown?

Plus, if all the activity is making you wonder what it's like to live downtown, we've got some insight on that, too. We talked with several downtown residents about their experiences and have an inside look at the downtown lifestyle at siouxfalls.business. The downtown loft tour takes place this Saturday, offering the chance to go inside several downtown buildings.

For more on the latest businesses coming to downtown Sioux Falls, visit SiouxFalls.Business.