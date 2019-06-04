New businesses coming to downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls' newest development has a new tenant and a boutique cocktail bar and lounge is coming to the historic, former Great Western Building.

The Cascade, which will have about 120 apartments and several businesses, including a newly announced tenant the Root Cellar. The convenience store will have a farm-to-table focus, featuring local foods and home necessities. It joins Severance Brewing Company, a new brewery and taproom, and Candy Cloud Factory, a cotton candy store.

All three are opening this summer. Residents also will find tons of amenities including multiple community rooms and patios, a rooftop lounge and a huge courtyard with an outdoor pool and kitchen.

A new hotel is also going into the historic former Great Western Bank Building. The Treasury, expected to open in early July, will be a boutique cocktail bar and food lounge located in the new hotel. Patrons will be able to access it through the old bank vault in the hotel lobby as well as from the outside.

The décor will be classy, vintage mixed with modern. It's from the operators of the Carpenter Bar so there will be a focus on signature beverages and what the operators are calling a chef-driven menu of new American fare. The business will also include brunch on weekends.

