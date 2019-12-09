Siouxland Libraries adds immediate access to eAudiobooks

Starting on Monday, Siouxland Libraries' cardholders will have immediate access to eAudiobooks through an app. Cardholders had the option to check out audiobooks in the past, but most were single-use. This is the first time staff will be offering unlimited-use titles that are immediately available in this magnitude.

The audiobook collection has tripled in size with 30,000 titles now available. The eAudiobooks are available through an app that can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Kindle Fire. Hundreds of eAudiobooks are expected to be added each month as well.

The name of the app is RBdigital. Users just download the free app, sign in using their library card, and search for an eAudiobook. It will then get downloaded to your device and you can listen to it anywhere, even if you don't have an internet connection. There is no membership fee since you're just using your library card.