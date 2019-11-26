Siouxland Libraries event gives public the chance to learn from South Dakota authors

Two South Dakota authors will talk about their latest mystery novels in the "Cozy Up To Mysteries" event Saturday. Rosemarie Ross and Mary Angela will be featured in a Q&A with a librarian with Siouxland Libraries. They will share how they create their mystery books where crime takes place in a small, socially connected community.

The authors will also be able to answer questions from the audience. It will give readers the chance to meet the authors and get their book signed.

The event is from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday at the library in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Rosemarie's latest book just came out Tuesday. It's called Cobblered to Death. Mary Angela will talk about her new novel, Coming Up Murder.