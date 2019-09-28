SIOUX FALLS, S.D. The Sioux Falls Convention Center has been the host location for SiouxperCon during this last September weekend. It celebrates comic books, science fiction, fantasy, anime, board games, and video games. attendees enjoy plenty of free entertainment such as board games and video games. Event organizers partnered with JY6 Foundation staff to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer and leukemia research.
SiouxperCon draws larger crowd this year
Posted: Sat 9:52 PM, Sep 28, 2019