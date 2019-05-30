Sir Richard Branson sends message to South Dakotans

Virgin Voyages, launching in 2020, has drawn the interest of Americans from just about all 50 states, except one.

South Dakota.

The new cruise line and its owner has a message for residents in the Mount Rushmore State - first South Dakotan to book a trip will receive a bonus package that includes $605 in credit to use onboard its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, along with two first-class tickets to Miami, a one-night hotel stay in Miami and a free limo ride to the ship.

Owner Richard Branson penned a letter on social media this week, as well as ran ads in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, asking "South Dakota, where are you?"

This isn’t the first time the cruise line has targeted specific local markets. Earlier this month, Virgin Voyages placed nearly 50 posters around London. Each one of those posters was actually tickets and those who found them were treated to VIP event aboard the Scarlet Lady.