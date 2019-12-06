Sisseton man sentenced to nearly 16 years for abusive sexual contact

A Sisseton man convicted of abusive sexual contact has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for abusive sexual contact.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons said 53-year-old David Wayne Carper was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to court documents, between January 2017 and January 2018, Carper knowingly engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual contact with the victim, that is, sexual contact by using force.

At the time of the sexual contact, Carper had at least one prior sex offense conviction.