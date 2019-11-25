Sisseton students create ornaments for National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Art work from students at Sisseton Middle School will be representing the State of South Dakota on this years National Christmas Tree, and at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington DC.

They were the only students in the state selected to create ornaments to hang on the state tree, and they made sure to bring some of South Dakota's culture to the National Capitol.

"We just participated in the ornament making for the South Dakota representation at the Presidents Park in front of the White House," said Art Teacher Alexis Monroe.

"Every State gets an ornament that goes to the State tree in Washington for the lighting ceremony and we got selected," said Sisseton 7th grade student Taya Randall.

22 Seventh and eighth grade students from Alexis Monroe's morning art class at Sisseton Middle School were selected to create ornaments for South Dakota's state Christmas tree.

"The big National tree will be lit up, and then there are individual trees for all the States and Territories in the Nation," Mrs. Monroe said.

The students and Alexis Monroe didn't expect their small town middle school to be selected for this project.

"We're kind of the little guys, we're really proud to support our State," Monroe said.

"Everybody was really excited but you could tell they were really nervous," Randall said.

Students in the class created the ornaments using four categories, South Dakota Landscape, South Dakota animals, Native American culture, and farming and ranching.

"I allowed them to start strategizing and planning what sort of things remind them of South Dakota," Monroe said.

"Mine was a tee-pee with like almost Christmas trees, and then like a sunset background," Randall said.

Monroe was impressed with how this project brought out so much creativity from the students in her class.

"I think they all executed their ideas very well," Monroe said.

The students won't be able to attend the lighting of the tree, but Mrs. Monroe is hopeful they will receive a photo.