Skills USA competition coming to Southeast Tech in April

There's still time to sign up for the Skills USA South Dakota competition this spring.

The event brings together hundreds of high school and college students to compete in trade skills contests.

Areas include welding, culinary, cosmetology, and auto. Organizers say it's a way to fill the skills gap in the state and help students get a head start on their career.

“It will help her find her real passion, find her career but it also gets in touch with industry, networking and it gives them an upper hand on their professional skills and their skill trade, passionate skills as well,” said State Director Katie Paulson.

The competition is April 16th and 17th at Southeast Tech. The deadline to register is February 25th.

