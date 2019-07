Metal band Slayer has announced it will perform in Sioux Falls as a part of the final leg of its farewell tour.

Slayer will perform Nov. 15 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center along with Primus, Ministry and Phili p H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12. Prices range from $29.50 to $79.50.

"The Final Campaign" started on May 10, 2018, and the band will play its last concert in Los Angeles Nov. 30.