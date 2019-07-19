Slideshow: early morning storm leaves behind damage in Aberdeen

Courtesy of Trista Hamak Ulmer
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 11:03 AM, Jul 19, 2019

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Severe weather impacted Aberdeen early Friday morning.

High winds caused damage across the city, including homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported winds gusts of more than 70 mph at the Aberdeen airport.

Courtesy of Aj Kolb
 