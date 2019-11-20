Small Business Administration to open recovery center in Sioux Falls

The Small Business Administration is teaming up with the Small Business Development Center to help those affected by storms over this past September.

The two announced the opening of a business recovery center in Sioux Falls. The center will open Thursday, providing services for those impacted by storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred between September 9-26.

Homeowners and renters can also seek assistance at the center.

"Whenever people register with FEMA, they're probably going to get a referral to the U.S. Small Business Administration and with SBA," said Corey Williams, SBA public information officer. "A lot of times, homeowners are going to say, 'well, I don't have a business.' Well, in times of disaster, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance, not only helps out businesses of all sizes but homeowners, renters, and non-profits."

The business recovery center is located at 2329 N. Career Ave. in Sioux Falls.

No appointment is necessary and the services are provided free of charge.