Small Business Saturday recognized this weekend

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the weekend after Thanksgiving is known for being the busiest shopping point of the year.

But, a newer tradition has squeezed its way in between - Small Business Saturday. Wednesday, Mayor Paul TenHaken gathered with local business owners to officially proclaim Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday in Sioux Falls.

In South Dakota, 99% of businesses are small businesses, employing 60% of the working population. They want to encourage the community to come out and remember the importance of supporting local shops.

Major brands are a constant tough competitor for them. But, TenHaken says they're seeing a shift.

"Small business is the heartbeat of any strong economy," TenHaken said. "And there's a shift happening in retail right now. It used to be you know, in the 90's we used to go to the mall, that was the place to go shop. And what we're seeing now is a resurgence of small, eclectic, unique, stores like this."

Local business owners say they're looking forward to seeing the community come out and support.