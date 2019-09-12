'Small army' works to restore power in Sioux Falls

Xcel Energy says it is making headway in restoring power in Sioux Falls after the city was devastated by three tornadoes.

Spokesperson Eric Pauli said around 1,900 people are without power of as of Thursday morning. He said at the peak of the outage, 26,000 customers were affected.

Pauli said 500 staff and crew members are out working to restore power for remainig customers.

"We literally have a small out there," Pauli said. "We are making progress."

Pauli said he expects power to be 99 percent restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Three tornadoes touched down Thursday night, leaving heavy damage in many parts of the city.

You can see see Xcel Energy's outage map here.