The South Dakota Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions on Friday as a band of snow moves through southeastern South Dakota.

The snow is already impacting road conditions along Interstate 90 in McCook County, with several vehicles in the ditch. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Highway patrol is reminding drivers to not use cruise control, slow down and wear their seatbelts.

The band of snow is expected to continue moving east.