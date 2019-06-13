Small sinkhole opens in Sioux Falls

A portion of Covell Avenue in Sioux Falls is closed after a small sinkhole opened up.

This is between 8th street and 9th street.

The city put barricades up to prevent drivers from hitting it.

Officials say the amount of rain seen this spring can create problems for the streets.

"With the amount of moisture we've received and the amount of groundwater that's in the ground right now, they find weak spots in our joints and our utility infrastructure," said Tony Schnetter, Sioux Falls Water Reclamation Division. "It seeps in, it draws the ground in with it and that's what creates these small voids."

The city is encouraging the public to contact the Public Works Department if they see a sinkhole in their neighborhood.