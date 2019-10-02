SF.Biz: Smithfield CEO in Sioux Falls; Marlin's Restaurant closing location

The CEO of Smithfield Foods said he can tell within five minutes of walking into one of the company’s 62 plants what kind of culture exists there.

Courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business

When Ken Sullivan walks into the Sioux Falls plant, “everyone is saying hello to you,” he said. “They look you in the eye. You can just tell there’s a good workforce culture. I’ve always had an affinity for Sioux Falls.”

That approximately 3,600-person workforce is a key reason why Sullivan said Sioux Falls ranks among Smithfield’s best plants. Producing 1.4 billion pounds of fresh pork annually and 300 million pounds of processed products from bacon to ham, “it’s a production machine,” he said.

