Smithfield Foods donates $125,000 to honor flight

A local employer is making sure more veterans get an opportunity to take an honor flight to Washington D.C.

Thursday morning Smithfield Foods presented $125,000 to the Midwest Honor Flight organization.

The check will sponsor the trips of more than 80 WWI, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to memorials in Washington.

Smithfield's general manager says it's a way to give back to the community.

"They've given so much to this country, that we feel the company needs to give back to them," said Mark Wiggs, Smithfield Foods Sioux Falls general manager.

"It means a lot to us because otherwise a lot of guys would never get the chance because it's an expense," said LaMont Freese, local veteran.

The Midwest Honor Flight serves veterans in South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.