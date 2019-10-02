Smithfield Foods donates to Southeast Tech

A Sioux Falls technical school received a significant donation.

Smithfield Foods presented a five-year, $250,000 contribution to Southeast Technical Institute. The contribution is part of the school's effort to respond to the community's need for skilled workers.

The money will be used for a new veterinary technician program at the school.

"Being able to partner with Smithfield and bring this project forward is not only important I think to the region of Sioux Falls but also to the entire state of South Dakota," Bob Griggs, Southeast Technical Institute president.

The presentation was part of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Seminar with Governor Kristi Noem as a featured guest speaker.