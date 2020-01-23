Sno Jam Comedy Festival back for 4th year

The owner of Boss' Comedy Club, Nathan Hults, has organized the Sno Jam Comedy Festival the past four years. It starts Thursday and goes through Saturday. Thirty comedians from all over the United States will be in Sioux Falls for it. The headliner for Saturday night, Sean Jordan, is from Sioux Falls originally.

The festival is a chance to celebrate comedy. Throughout the festival, comedians will perform in stand up and themed showcases to test their comedy skills.

All of the money raised from the event will go to Special Olympics South Dakota. The events are at Remedy Brewing Company or Books n Brewz in Downtown Sioux Falls and Boss' Comedy. Tickets range in price from $10 to $20 for different events. You can find more information on a schedule of events and tickets for them here.