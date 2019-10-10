Snow and cold in central South Dakota causing issues for farmers

While some of us are unhappy to see this winter weather, so are the farmers.

Steve Halverson lives in Pierre and travels to his farm near Kennebec and says this snow will continue to push back the time he can spend harvesting the fields.

22:04:09 " We were hoping to be maybe a week away from harvest," he said. "But, with this, it is going to be pushed back a couple of weeks."

Halverson's crop is ready to be harvested, but winds, freezing rain, and snow keep pushing back their harvest date. The snow and cold won't hurt his crops, but it could affect others.

"At this point on the corn, it really won't affect it much," he said. "This cold weather coming at us, there is going to be a freeze with it. So, some of the late-planted crops probably are not quite yet to maturity. So, that's going to affect the yield and test weight on the crop."

Not only does Halverson have to worry about his fields, but his cattle, as well. He says he is fortunate they didn't get too much snow but still brought their cattle in so they had protection from the wind.

From April blizzards to flooding, and everything in between, Halverson says this year is one he'll never forget.

"My dad is 90 years old, and he's never seen anything like this," he said. "So, it's one of those years that you plan for the worst, hope for the best. And keep moving forward. This is unheard of, and we're you know in West Central part of the state, and we normally never get this rain. We're hoping for a better 2020."

Steve Halverson also offers guided pheasant hunting tours near his farmland. He says with the opening next Saturday he hopes the snow melts, but if it doesn't, it shouldn't affect the pheasant season opener.