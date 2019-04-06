Snow bank challenge helps with new school uniforms

The Bowdle School District came together to put a positive spin on the record amount of snow fall this year.

The Eureka, Bowdle, and Edmunds Central School Districts are teaming up.

"So all three schools are coming together to right now to form this new sports co-operative," said Bowdle School District Superintendent Hector Serna.

In order to make this a success, the districts would need to get new uniforms for their sports teams.

"This fundraiser has basically provided the closeness within our community to step forward to actually donate to our member schools for uniforms," Serna said.

A resident in Bowdle thought of an idea to raise some of the money.

The snow bank challenge was created as a fun way for the communities to come together and raise $10,000 each for their part for the uniforms for the new sports co-op.

People wanting to help took photos of themselves on top of a snow bank, and pledged to donate towards the cost of the new uniforms.

"Many members of the community, plus also alumnus, and also from organizations within town," said Serna.

Many of the students participated in the snow bank challenge because of their excitement for connecting with the other schools.

"It's going to help our team a lot and I get to meet new teammates too," said Spencer Buechler, basketball player at Bowdle School.

"It was fun to look at Facebook and see all the people in the community doing the challenge," said Cole Beitelspacher, a student at Bowdle School, and snow bank challenge participant.

Superintendent Hector Serna is looking forward for the opportunities this will provide for his students.

"What we're trying to do is actually make sure that all student athletes have an opportunity to participate," said Serna.

The now bank challenge has already raised roughly $15,000 in Bowdle, and anybody can still participate.