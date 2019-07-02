Sobriety checkpoints set up at 19 South Dakota counties in July

Authorities will hold sobriety checkpoints at several South Dakota counties this month.

19 counties will have checkpoints during the month of July, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say the checkpoints are held monthly in different counties to discourage people from drinking and riving.

July checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Brule, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Hughes, Jerauld, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Walworth and Yankton.