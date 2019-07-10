Social media spat erupts over South Dakota missing girl case

A South Dakota state lawmaker has been hit with a no-trespass order after a social media blowup over her activism in a missing girl case.

The dispute began when one of Republican state Sen. Lynne DiSanto's constituents accused her of using Serenity Dennard's disappearance for personal gain.

Serenity was 9 when she walked away in February from the Black Hills Children's Home, which is in a rugged area, and she remains missing despite multiple searches. Since then, DiSanto has launched a website and Facebook page about the case.

Police say Patricia Kassner, of Box Elder, posted messages accusing DeSanto of exploiting the girl's disappearance. After DiSanto replied that she'd stop by Kassner's to talk, Kassner obtained a no-trespass order from police.

DiSanto told police she didn't intend her message as a threat.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

