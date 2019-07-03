Some South Dakota schools coming up short on teacher pay requirements

A number of school districts may come up short in their budgets to make their teacher pay accountability requirements.

The half-cent sales tax increase passed by the legislature in 2016 requires that teacher pay rises with state funding.

Many districts now say the funding formula leaves them short.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm of Platte said the formula does not treat schools fairly. He said it won’t be easy to change the funding formula.

The legislature also passed the “Partridge Amendment” which would roll back the half cent increase as online sales taxes rise, but Qualm said that could lead to other problems.

Schools have to submit their new budgets to the state by September.