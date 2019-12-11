South Dakota Chief Deputy Attorney General receives national award

The South Dakota Attorney General Chief Deputy was recognized with a national award.

Chief Deputy Charles McGuigan was named Attorneys General 2019 Senior Staff of the Year award winner.

McGuigan received the award at the National Association of Attorneys General meeting in Washington, D.C.

Since starting with the South Dakota Attorney General's office in 1991, he has worked on Indian law, wildlife, public land, and natural resource cases. He has served as the Legislative Director for the office since 1995. He also acts as legal director for the Conference of Western Attorneys General.

Attorney General Jason Rabnsborg said Mcguigan's skills are an "invaluable part" of what makes the office successful.