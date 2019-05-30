South Dakota Chislic Festival expands hours, entertainment

This year’s South Dakota Chislic Festival, set for July 27, will feature expanded hours and live entertainment.

The event will run from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Freeman’s Prairie Arboretum.

Complementing the expanded hours, live entertainment will begin noon and will continue throughout the run of the festival.

This year's headliner is 2018 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee Mogen’s Heroes. Rock Garden Tour and Kings of Oblivion will also perform.

The event will include a children’s area featuring games, bouncy houses, and other entertainment for youth. Sioux Falls-based Thunder Road will provide laser tag and more activities.

“Mutton Run” has been added this year and will feature a competitive 10K and 5K races. There will also be a 1-mile run/walk.

The festival’s judged chislic competition will feature the region’s top chislic makers. Chislic vendors will compete in two categories - “Classic Sheep” and “New".

For more details about the festival, including race information, visit sdchislicfestival.com.

