South Dakota Congressman responds to President Trump's Twitter comments

Representative Dusty Johnson said Monday, the President is wrong concerning Twitter comments he made over the weekend about a group of female House members.

President Trump said they should not criticize his administration and should go back to the countries they came from.

He wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday, "So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came? Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

Rep. Johnson sent out his own tweet Monday which said, "Like the President, I've vehemently disagreed with the far left members of the House on policy, but his inappropriate comments were the wrong way to communicate that disagreement. We need to focus on governing this country, and his tweets weren't helpful."