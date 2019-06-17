South Dakota DENR building online chemical storage database

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources is working to put more information into the hands of the state’s firefighters.

Environmental Scientist Kelsey Newling says DENR is building an on-line database of chemicals stored in the state’s counites as well as their locations. She says it gives fire departments critical information ahead of time in a digital format.

According to Dakota Radio Group, Newling says any South Dakota firefighter or first-responder can sign up to get access to the DENR database. She says it’s especially important to the state’s smaller volunteer fire departments.

For more information contact DENR at 605-773-3296 or on-line at denr.sd.gov.