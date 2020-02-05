South Dakota DOT to reopen Highway 212 in Watertown

South Dakota Department of Transportation is set to reopen the remaining portion of Highway 212 in Watertown this week.

Highway 212 in Watertown, including the recently constructed Big Sioux River Bridge will reopen on Thursday.

The $10.3 million project has reconstructed one mile of Highway 212 from Highway 20 to Highway 81 and included utility work, grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, structure, concrete paving, lighting, and signal upgrades.

DOT says remaining work will need to be completed in the spring but it’s not expecting a full closure.

The project was expected to be completed in October 2019 but was delayed due to weather.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com.

