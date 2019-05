Hundreds of members of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will meet this weekend in Sioux Falls to elect a new bishop.

Over 500 voting members will take part in the process, according to the ELCA.

The office of bishop is open to any ELCA minister.

The current bishop, Rev. David B. Zellmer, is term-limited. Bishops can serve up to two consecutive six-year terms.

You can learn more about the selection process here.