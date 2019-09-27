South Dakota Film Festival is back for another year

The South Dakota Film Festival is happening now in Aberdeen.

The festival started yesterday and continues through the weekend.

The first night was as successful as organizers expected. The theater was almost completely full and talk was all positive.

"We had a nice crowd on the street which was really great," said Diane Sundstrom, Program Director for the Film Festival.

The very rewarding first night has set the tone for the rest of the weekend long event.

"Looking from the stage out into the main theater, and up in the balcony, we had very few empty seats last night," Sundstrom said.

Program Director Diane Sundstrom noticed a theme through a majority of the films.

"A focus on the smart phone which seems to be this ongoing theme that's running through a lot of the films," Sundstrom said.

The smart phone is the theme of Elliott Bales film "Wireless."

"It's kind of like this learning to communicate across these bridges, bridge the gap between generations," said Elliott Bales, the maker of the film "Wireless."

He was very excited to bring his film to South Dakota.

"Especially being able to come to a place that I've never been, having an excuse was great," Bales said.

The Producers and Directors of the festival look forward to meeting the people behind the films that are making for another phenomenal South Dakota Film Festival.

"We'll see a lot of them arriving and the excitement building from that," Sundstrom said.

The festival hosts 75 film makers over the course of the weekend, representing 44 of the 67 total films.