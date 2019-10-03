South Dakota Fire Marshall encourages families to practice escape plan

As part of Fire Prevention Week, South Dakota's Fire Marshall is encouraging families to make and practice a fire escape plan.

Fire Prevention Week nationally and in South Dakota starts Sunday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Knowing how to escape a burning home is one of the most important things a family can talk about; the same goes for businesses,” said State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “Not only should you have a plan, you need to practice it as well.”

Merriman says individuals and families should make sure they have two ways out of their home in case of fire. He says people need to remember that fires can start anywhere in the home due to an electrical problem or another issue.

Another emphasis during the week will be the use of smoke alarms. Merriman says the importance of smoke alarms can’t be stressed enough.

Smoke alarm messages for this week include:

* Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

* Test alarms at least monthly by pushing the test button.

* Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm and understands what to do when they hear it.

* If the smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside. Go to your outside meeting place.

* Call the fire department from outside the home.

You can find more fire safety details .

