South Dakota Fire School coming to Mitchell

The South Dakota Fire School is coming to Mitchell later this week.

South Dakota Fire Fighters Association president Charlie Kludt is expecting around 400 firefighters from around the state to gather at Mitchell Technical Institute starting Thursday, Dakota Radio Group reports.

He says an important topic is keeping firefighters safe from cancer causing material. Classes will also focus on training in firefighting techniques, trench rescue and extrication along with classroom time.

The 135th S.D. Fire School wraps up on Saturday.