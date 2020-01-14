South Dakota Highway Patrol accepting trooper applications

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is looking for a group of new troopers to carry the agency through the new decade and beyond.

Applications are now being accepted for the Patrol’s next hiring period. Deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

The hiring process includes a physical test, interviews and other examinations. Once the recruits are hired, those who are not currently certified as law enforcement officers in South Dakota or another state must first attend the 13-week South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy. That is followed by the South Dakota Highway Patrol Recruit Academy which lasts 10 weeks and is followed by another 10 weeks training in the field.

A current 12-member Highway Patrol recruit class, which started last year, will graduate this April.

Application information can be found under the “Search for Jobs” section of the Bureau of Human Resources website. If you have further questions or to contact a highway patrol recruiter you can email highwaypatrolcareers@state.sd.us.

