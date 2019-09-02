South Dakota Highway Patrol cracking down on speeding after Labor Day holiday

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are cracking down on drivers as they start to come home from the long Labor Day weekend. They are looking for speeding and unsafe drivers in hopes they can keep the highways safe.

Many people on Interstate 29 have already been pulled over. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said they want drivers to watch their speeds.

Watching the highway for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers on a holiday is just like patrolling on any other day.

"We're trying to make the road safe for everybody even if it is a holiday or a normal day during the week. We’re always out there trying to look for aggressive drivers," Sergeant Steven Schade said.

Anything to make sure that people are traveling safely.

"Most people are traveling back to start school or work tomorrow so they're coming back and traffic volumes up a little bit, but you know we have a lot of people out there just watching for vehicles and any unsafe driving out there," Schade said.

Plenty of Highway Patrol cars have been spotted along Interstate 29. Many people have already been pulled over for speeding. It’s the same along Interstate 90. A Secure Life recently named Interstate 90 the most dangerous highway this summer in South Dakota.

"It goes through our whole state so it also connects to the east coast and the west coast. So I-90 is typically a heavy traveled corridor," Schade said.

With the traffic volume up, South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are watching drivers’ speeds to avoid any fatal accidents.

"If you're not paying attention and you're going above the speed limit that really closes your reaction time if you're coming upon one of these slower-moving vehicles," Schade said.

According to the Department of Public Safety's website, just this year alone there have been 37 drivers killed. That number is down from last year with 67 drivers killed at this same time so troopers are asking that drivers be defensive, obey the laws and wear a seatbelt.

Sergeant Schade said that the state has seen a decrease in fatal accidents.

South Dakota Highway Patrol will also be looking for distracted drivers and those not wearing a seatbelt.

