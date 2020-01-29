South Dakota House advances transgender treatment bill

The South Dakota House has advanced a bill that would make it illegal for physicians to administer gender-change treatments to children under 16.

The House advanced House Bill 1057 with 46 in favor and 23 against.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for physicians to perform surgeries, administer hormone therapy or prescribe puberty-blocking medication to kids under 16.

Democrats and LGBT activists say the bill targets transgender kids and could lead to an increase in suicides.

Supporters say the bill would prevent physicians from administering ideologically motivated treatment that harms children.

The ACLU of South Dakota is calling the bill unconstitutional and says it will challenge the bill in court if signed into law.

Governor Noem said last week that she has some “concerns” with the bill. She has declined to offer full support or disapproval.

The bill will now move to the Senate Committee process.

