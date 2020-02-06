South Dakota House passes ban on commercial surrogacy

The South Dakota House has passed a bill that would criminalize agents who facilitate commercial surrogate pregnancies in the state.

Multiple amendments were made, several defeated before the final bill was approved with 46 yea, 20 nay, and 4 excused.

If signed into law it would make acting as a surrogacy agent a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The bill exempts “altruistic" surrogate pregnancies and allows for the surrogate and child's healthcare costs to be covered.

Data on how many commercial surrogacies are arranged each year in South Dakota wasn't immediately available.

Rep. Jon Hansen, the Dell Rapids Republican who introduced the bill, says commercial surrogacy “makes a commodity out of mothers and children.”

The bill will now advance to the Senate.

