South Dakota Peach Festival returns to Sioux Falls

A fun, fruit-filled event is returning to Sioux Falls on Father's Day weekend.

The South Dakota Peach Festival takes place June 15 and 16 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for McCrossan Boys Ranch, St. Francis House, and Feeding South Dakota. It is sponsored by Fresh Farms USA, Sanford Health, Remax, and Premier Bank.

The 2019 Peach Festival is a carnival setting with music Saturday from Nashville's Hailey Steele and South Dakota hip-hop artist Gabriel Night Shield. Team FMX Freestyle Motocross team will perform three shows each day. There will be lots of food, vendors, Helicopter rides, the world's largest peach cobbler, and a Father's Day Car Show on Sunday.

You can find out more about the event, including a full schedule, here.