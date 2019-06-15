South Dakota Peach Festival returns to Sioux Falls

It’s a fruit filled weekend in Sioux Falls as the South Dakota Peach Festival makes its return.

Things kicked off Saturday out at the W.H. Lyon fairgrounds.

It’s a fundraiser for McCrossan Boys Ranch, St. Francis house, and Feeding South Dakota.

There were a lot of fun things to see including team FMX Freestyle Motocross stunt show and of course lots of peaches and peach cobbler.

“This is the world's largest peach cobbler straight from Georgia,” World’s Largest Peach Cobbler head chef Rich Bennett said. “It is 150 pounds of flour, 150 pounds of sugar, 75 pounds of butter, 32 gallons of milk, and 75 gallons of Georgia peaches.”

The South Dakota Peach Festival runs again Sunday.

It’s free with a cash or check donation and a non-perishable food donation.